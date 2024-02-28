Caffe Nero in Newport Retail Park was awarded the second lowest hygiene rating, the coffee shop has 625 stores across the UK with 15 in Wales.

Caffe Nero has one other location in Newport on Commercial Street.

The chain which aims to create a place that ‘radiates comfort, relaxation and warmth’ failed to impress inspectors.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food safety.

Whilst a standard of improvement is necessary was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

However, the hygienic food handling was given a rating of good.

Caffe Nero was approached for comment.