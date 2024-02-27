25 per cent of the 70 men from the Ponthir and Llanfrechfa areas who fought in combat died - one of the highest fatality rates in Wales.

The memorial is the result of a Ponthir Community Council initiative to provide a communal focal point of remembrance.

The dark grey polished granite block stands 24-inches tall in the Garden of Remembrance at Zion Chapel and complements the Scroll of Honour inside--listing the names of 25 young men who died in two world wars, with a second list of the 70 men who served.

Council chairman, Ian Danaher, said: "The idea followed talks with deacons from Zion Baptist Chapel in Ponthir to acknowledge the sacrifice made by local young men from Ponthir and Llanfrechfa.

"The new memorial will bring the villages together in commemoration on future occasions like Remembrance Sunday and for members of the public to show their respects."

The event will take place at 11am on Saturday, March 2.