Thought to be male, the two black and white domestic rats, were found on February 16 under a bridge near a tunnel in the Ringland area.

They were discovered in a pet carrier with a blanket over the top.

A passer-by who found the rats took them home for safety until the RSPCA were able to collect them.

They were then taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic for a health check.

RSPCA Inspector Simon Evans said: “At the clinic no health concerns were raised and they have now been moved to RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre for boarding.

“If anyone can help us with our enquiries and has first-hand information about these rats please do get in touch by calling 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01223208.”

Last year, across England and Wales the RSPCA hit a three year-high and received 20,999 reports of an abandoned animal - more than in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

As the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year - the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to 'create a better world for every animal.'

