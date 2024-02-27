More than 200 businesses. community groups and caterers attended the inaugural Torfaen Food Summit.

The event at Blaenavon Workmen's Hall on February 22 aimed to develop local food networks and share sustainable practices.

Later, families and individuals came together for free activities including cooking lessons and food tastings.

James Morris, owner of Ty Poeth Farm, said: "It's been great - I enjoyed meeting like-minded people, connecting with new folk and businesses.

"It's just lovely to see how everyone is connecting and starting to work together within the community and beyond."

Terri Williams and son Soal attended. Ms Williams said: "We couldn't wait to see what the event was all about.

"Soal wants to grow his own fruit and vegetables so he really enjoyed it."

Councillor Fiona Cross praised the community's enthusiasm: "I am thrilled to see the community's enthusiasm for promoting locally produced food and sustainable practices."

The summit was part of Torfaen Council’s Food Resilience Programme, which aims to increase the local food supply and find sustainable ways to combat food poverty.