Mary Catherine Hughes turned 100 today.

Mrs Hughes was born on February 27, 1924, at Woolaston House Newport - now known as St Woolos Hospital. She has lived on the Gaer Estate since the 1950s - and still calls the area home today.

She was born into the Fitzgerald family to father William and Mother Elsie.

William and Elsie Fitzgerald, Mary's parents. (Image: Julian Hughes)

Mrs Hughes' father William (known as ‘Bill’) worked in Lysaght’s and did other labouring jobs, while mother Elsie was a homemaker who played the piano in The King Hotel, also known as The King of Prussia pub.

The 100-year-old was brought up with one brother and one sister, John and Susan (Sue). While John has already passed away, sister Sue is still going strong and lives in Cwmbran.

Mary Catherine Hughes with her sister Susan (Sue). (Image: Julian Hughes)

Mrs Hughes grew up in Newport near Corporation Road and Chestnut Avenue in Victoria, and went to St Joseph’s Catholic School in Maindee.

In her teenage years, she began working at the Newport ROF factory when she was 17, and saw many explosions around the Newport area after she turned 18 which was when she started doing night shifts.

Mary Hughes at approximately 18 years of age, in 1942. (Image: Julian Hughes)

Mrs Hughes also took on a few hospitality roles in her lifetime, working as a silver service waitress at the historic Westgate Hotel, and as a barmaid at Tredegar Conservative club on Oakfield Road.

Mary Catherine Hughes (nee Fitzgerald) at the Tredegar Conservatives Club in Newport. (Image: Julian Hughes)

In 1942, she married Griffith John Hughes - known to all as ‘Jack’ - at Stow Hill Church, and the couple spent 58 happy years together, until his death in 2000.

Mary Catherine married Griffith John Hughes in 1942 and this photograph is of their reception on Dock Street in Newport. (Image: Julian Hughes)

Mary and Griffith John (Jack) were married in 1942 at St Mary's Church. (Image: Julian Hughes)

Mr Hughes served in the Navy and upon his return to Newport, the couple moved to the Nissan huts near Nash Common where the army barracks were at the time.

They, along with others, squatted for 18 months in an old guard hut due to a housing shortage.

Mary Catherine and Griffith John Hughes' golden wedding anniversary. Photo taken by the South Wales Argus in 1992. (Image: South Wales Argus)

Mrs Hughes has three children - John, now 79, Angela, 74, and Julian, 61 - as well as four grandchildren - James, 46, Jack, 32, Lauran, 40, and Ellys, 28 - and six great-grandchildren.

Mary Catherine Hughes with her family on Saturday, February 24, celebrating her birthday early to accommodate for her family that can't be there on the actual day. (Image: Julian Hughes)

The Argus spoke to her youngest son Julian, to describe his mother and the secret to her long life.

He said: “Never giving up on anything is her secret, as well as speaking to the Lord, caring for animals and others, and regularly offering pearls of wisdom.

Mary received a pin badge from the Newport ROF factory for being on the front line of duty. (Image: Julian Hughes)

“She loved holidays in Spain and went on family trips to Pontins in Brixham Devon, where she was known as an honouray blue coat,” he added.

Julian attests that Mary still has a razor-sharp memory and she loved to dance and sing.

Mary Catherine Hughes holding her letter from BAE systems where she got her pin badge from. (Image: Julian Hughes)

The family celebrated the special occasion at the weekend, coming together on Saturday, February 24, for a party where Mrs Hughes got to move her shoulders to one of her favourite songs, Hey Big Spender by Shirley Bassey.

Her family will be getting together once again on her actual birthday (February 27) to celebrate her 100th year. (Image: Julian Hughes)

The family celebrated the special occasion at the weekend, coming together on Saturday, February 24, for a party where Mrs Hughes got to move her shoulders to one of her favourite songs, Hey Big Spender by Shirley Bassey.