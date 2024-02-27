A WOMAN who is celebrating her 100th birthday today, Tuesday, has credited her ability to keep going despite hardship, her faith, love for animals, and ‘pearls of wisdom’ as the secrets behind a long life.
Mary Catherine Hughes turned 100 today.
Mrs Hughes was born on February 27, 1924, at Woolaston House Newport - now known as St Woolos Hospital. She has lived on the Gaer Estate since the 1950s - and still calls the area home today.
She was born into the Fitzgerald family to father William and Mother Elsie.
Mrs Hughes' father William (known as ‘Bill’) worked in Lysaght’s and did other labouring jobs, while mother Elsie was a homemaker who played the piano in The King Hotel, also known as The King of Prussia pub.
The 100-year-old was brought up with one brother and one sister, John and Susan (Sue). While John has already passed away, sister Sue is still going strong and lives in Cwmbran.
Mrs Hughes grew up in Newport near Corporation Road and Chestnut Avenue in Victoria, and went to St Joseph’s Catholic School in Maindee.
In her teenage years, she began working at the Newport ROF factory when she was 17, and saw many explosions around the Newport area after she turned 18 which was when she started doing night shifts.
Mrs Hughes also took on a few hospitality roles in her lifetime, working as a silver service waitress at the historic Westgate Hotel, and as a barmaid at Tredegar Conservative club on Oakfield Road.
In 1942, she married Griffith John Hughes - known to all as ‘Jack’ - at Stow Hill Church, and the couple spent 58 happy years together, until his death in 2000.
Mr Hughes served in the Navy and upon his return to Newport, the couple moved to the Nissan huts near Nash Common where the army barracks were at the time.
They, along with others, squatted for 18 months in an old guard hut due to a housing shortage.
Mrs Hughes has three children - John, now 79, Angela, 74, and Julian, 61 - as well as four grandchildren - James, 46, Jack, 32, Lauran, 40, and Ellys, 28 - and six great-grandchildren.
The Argus spoke to her youngest son Julian, to describe his mother and the secret to her long life.
He said: “Never giving up on anything is her secret, as well as speaking to the Lord, caring for animals and others, and regularly offering pearls of wisdom.
“She loved holidays in Spain and went on family trips to Pontins in Brixham Devon, where she was known as an honouray blue coat,” he added.
Julian attests that Mary still has a razor-sharp memory and she loved to dance and sing.
The family celebrated the special occasion at the weekend, coming together on Saturday, February 24, for a party where Mrs Hughes got to move her shoulders to one of her favourite songs, Hey Big Spender by Shirley Bassey.
