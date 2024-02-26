The force were called to the scene at around 1.45pm yesterday afternoon, Sunday, February 25, regarding a report of the concern for the safety of a man.

Officers attended and brought a 48-year-old man to safety.

At the time Town bridge was only open for inbound traffic. This caused Newport Bus services 9A/9C to divert via George Street bridge.

Whilst services 29A and 26A diverted Via Heidenheim drive and re-join the route at the Old Barn roundabout.

The road re-opened at approximately 3.11pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to the Newport town bridge, between Clarence Place and the Old Green roundabout, at around 1.45pm on Sunday, February 25, regarding a report of the concern for the safety of a man.

"Officers attended and brought a 48-year-old man to safety."