A POLICE incident forced Newport Town Bridge and Rodney Road to the roundabout to be closed.
The force were called to the scene at around 1.45pm yesterday afternoon, Sunday, February 25, regarding a report of the concern for the safety of a man.
Officers attended and brought a 48-year-old man to safety.
At the time Town bridge was only open for inbound traffic. This caused Newport Bus services 9A/9C to divert via George Street bridge.
Whilst services 29A and 26A diverted Via Heidenheim drive and re-join the route at the Old Barn roundabout.
The road re-opened at approximately 3.11pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to the Newport town bridge, between Clarence Place and the Old Green roundabout, at around 1.45pm on Sunday, February 25, regarding a report of the concern for the safety of a man.
"Officers attended and brought a 48-year-old man to safety."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here