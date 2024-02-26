Newport City Council will paint new double-yellows in several parts of the city, including in College Crescent and College Road.

The council said the move would “improve safety, visibility and allow unhindered access” to the two roads in Caerleon, near the new housing development on the site of the former university campus.

But residents who complained said other alterations to date had “been the cause of numerous accidents and damage to vehicles”.

Painting new double-yellows in College Crescent will “exacerbate” existing parking issues in an area which is “already heavily restricted”, they added.

The objectors argued residential and visitor parking was “needed nearby”, and “not all residents benefit from off-road parking”.

In College Road, meanwhile, residents complained that more double-yellows would “severely” limit available parking space and make unloading “difficult”.

The council had failed to communicate directly with residents of both streets, they alleged.

According to a council report, the local authority ran a 28-day consultation in line with legal obligations.

It was unaware of any recent collisions linked to personal injuries, the council said, adding that loading and unloading was still permitted on double-yellow lines, and blue badge holders can “legitimately park” in such areas in line with the terms of the badges’ use.

Those who complained about the wider parking situation in that part of Caerleon could yet see change.

“The council is not opposed to reviewing the parking situation in the wider area,” the authority said in its report. “We would accept a petition from local residents if they supported a change to the existing resident permit holder bays.”

The council did not receive any objections to its plans for new or extended double-yellow lines elsewhere in the city, namely sections of Arthur Street, Bassaleg Road, Broadleaf Way, Castle Way, Clytha Park Road, Corn Street, Devon Place, Fields Park Avenue, Fields Road, Gold Tops, Jeddo Close, Jubilee Way, Lime Close, Marion Street, Mendalgief Road, North Lake Drive, Park Way, Price Street, Queens Hill, Robert Close, Skinner Street, Tregwilym Road, Upper Dock Street, Viaduct Way, and Western Avenue.