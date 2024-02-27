The charity has been based in Cardiff since it began in 1966, during which time it has invested more than £30 million in cancer research projects all over Wales.

The research aims to improve treatment and early detection of the disease and funds the 'best' researchers, clinicians and health professionals to do this.

Chair of the Cancer Research Wales board of trustees, Gavin Moore, said: "Cancer Research Wales’s aim is to unite Wales against cancer and reduce the impact of cancer on the people of Wales."

Moore referred to the situation in Wales, stating that: "Every week in Wales, 175 families lose a loved one to cancer and Wales is one of the lowest performing countries in Europe for cancer survival."

The charity aims to rectify this by enhancing patient outcomes through the discovery and deployment of innovative treatments and strategies.

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday, March 15.

For further details, visit the charity's website.