The council clarified this would be an extra 2p per week for average tax payers.

Cllr Leanne Lloyd-Tolman, chairwoman of Cwmbran Community Council, said: "We think this increase is one that is needed to maintain the high level, and increasing range, of services that the Community Council delivers."

She added: "We recognise any increase needs to be modest and to present value for money".

The council maintains its commitment to delivering local services and granting funds to voluntary organisations.