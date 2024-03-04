RECENTLY released data shows that although it could save lives, almost half of the adults living in Wales would rather stay quiet than make small talk with strangers.
Samaritans Cymru have launched a campaign together with transport companies like Network Rail, British Transport Police and the rail industry to empower more adults in Wales to check in on someone if they look like they need help.
The Argus spoke to Bethan Hodges, Network Rail regional development lead for Wales and Western at Samaritan's Cymru, who said: "There was a time when I was travelling back home and I saw someone I was a bit worried about.
"I asked them if I could borrow a phone charger or use the plug that was by them. It's even that simple, those kinds of questions that give you a way in to check if that person's okay.
"It's just opening that conversation to begin with."
A new study by Samaritans showed that 48 per cent of adults in Wales "avoid engaging with someone they don’t know to avoid small talk" and 1 in five (19 per cent) "are worried they would say the wrong thing when engaging with someone."
However Ms Hodges emphasises that "it's understandable not to want to make things worse for anybody.
"But for that person, being noticed or having a conversation could mean a lot if they were having harmful thoughts or it could prompt them to get help with what they are going through.
"This campaign is about keeping people safe when they are using the railway system."
Examples of questions that could potentially save a life.
The campaign by Samaritans Cymru points out a few questions that could lead to a conversation which can save lives. A few of these have been listed below:
-
The weather's a bit strange today, isn't it? or anything else which is weather-related
-
Do you know where I can grab a cuppa?
-
Can I borrow your charger / use the plug near you?
-
Notice what they are wearing and ask where they got an item of clothing from, e.g. shoes, dress, bag
After these seemingly small questions, you can ask if someone is okay or wants to talk.
Neil Ingham, executive director for Wales, said: “As revealed in our latest findings, it's concerning to learn that nearly half of adults in Wales shy away from engaging with strangers to avoid small talk, with a significant portion worried about saying the wrong thing.
"However, our Small Talks Saves Lives campaign underscores the importance of these seemingly trivial conversations.
"We firmly believe that small talk has the potential to be a powerful tool in suicide prevention.
"By encouraging simple interactions and equipping individuals with the confidence to engage, we can foster supportive communities where everyone feels valued and understood.
"Together, let's harness the underestimated power of small talk to make a difference in the lives of those around us."
