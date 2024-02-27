The donation, which came from a portion of Veezu's margins from more than 100,000 rides booked through the Veezu app in December including from across Newport and Cwmbran, will cover the costs of approximately 2,700 calls to Childline during the festive season.

Chairman of NSPCC Cymru, Hywel Peterson, said: "We’re incredibly thankful for Veezu’s generous donation.

"It will make us make a big difference and help us ensure that our trained volunteer counsellors can be there for every child across Wales, whenever they need us most."

Nathan Bowles, Veezu's CEO, expressed admiration for NSPCC's work, adding, "I feel privileged to be able to contribute to their life-changing work."