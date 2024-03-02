Local legend Ronald ‘Ginger’ Parsons said if he “closes his eyes tomorrow, he’s had the most wonderful life, has been truly happy and never made an enemy!”

Mr Parsons spoke while visiting the Blaenau Gwent Museum in the General Offices, Ebbw Vale, which currently has an exhibition telling the story of the mining disaster at Marine Colliery, Cwm. The explosion killed 52 men on St David’s Day, 1927.

Too young to really remember the tragedy, he does remember being carried down to the colliery site on his father’s shoulders to find out what had happened that day.

The explosion occurred in the Black Vein workings at 12.50am and made national news.

One of the oldest miners in the UK, Ginger Parsons, visited an exhibit to the Marine Colliery disaster of 1927 (Image: Blaenau Gwent CBC)

Mr Parsons started work ‘on top’ at Marine Colliery when he was just 13 and 10 months. When he was old enough to go underground at 14, he was told he was too small, to which he replied, ‘You’re not much bigger than me and you’re a manager’, the response was ‘start Monday’.

Following that, he worked for 47 years on the coal face, facing a few close calls himself. In the mid-1970s a heavy fall which trapped and segregated him from his team nearly cost him his life.

After being told to evacuate because of the danger, his boy, as he called him, Christopher ‘Bamba’ Wiliams, went back with others to dig Mr Parsons out and bring him to safety, severely hurt but alive. It didn’t deter him however and he was soon back at the coalface.

Mr Parsons spent the last few years of his working life ‘on top’ at the colliery, but when offered a management position, he famously said ‘you keep the pencil, I’ll keep my shovel!’.

He eventually hung up that shovel at the age of 65.

Mr Parsons was born, or ‘launched’ according to his son, at home in Oak Street, Cwm, Blaenau Gwent in 1922 and still lives in the village now.

Ginger Parsons recently celebrated his 102nd birthday (Image: Blaenau Gwent CBC)

He is well known to the residents there and is well-liked local character. Ginger was married and had five children, three boys and two girls.

He’s still fond of a pint in the local pubs and enjoys telling a joke or two.

A very keen singer, Mr Parsons was he says the first person in Cwm to own a microphone and all the pubs were keen to book him, his favourite song being ‘South of the Border Down Mexico Way’, which he can still carry a cracking rendition of.

Asked the secret to his right old age, he says a good sense of humour and always being happy.

Ginger Parsons says the secret to his long life is his sense of humour and being truly happy (Image: Blaenau Gwent CBC)

He added: “I’ve never made an enemy. All my life, even in work, I’ve always got on with everyone and been happy!”

Local councillors George Humphries and Derrick Bevan know Ginger well and say he is a true character, the likes of which we probably will never see again.

They said: “If the world was full of people like Ginger Parsons what a fabulous place it would be! A hard working, honourable, peaceful funny man. Our legend Ginger Parsons!”

Mr Parsons celebrated his birthday on Sunday with a meal with family and friends – and probably a pint or two!