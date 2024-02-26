Powys County Council (PCC) says it is not yet able to estimate for how long the C0118 road between Crickhowell and Llanbedr will remain closed – whether it is days, weeks or months – with engineers currently assessing the damage caused by this morning’s landslide.

Dyfed Powys Police reported that a landslide had closed an unclassified road between Crickhowell and Llanbedr, near Dyffryn, just after 9am on Friday, February 23.

“The council has closed the C0118 near Llanbedr due to a landslip and the failure of the retaining wall structure,” said a spokesperson for PCC.

“The road is closed between the junction of C0120 Llanbedr to junction of C0118 Craig y Bwla.

“The council has set up an official diversion and will be assessing the situation. The council will look to carry out repairs once the assessment has been carried out. It’s likely that the road will be closed for a while.”

The council added: “Engineers are carrying out an assessment which will identify what repairs will be required to get the road re-open.

“Significant repairs are going to be required for the road to be safely re-opened.”

An emergency road closure notice has since been posted on the local authority’s Facebook page.

Dyfed Powys Police tweeted on Friday morning: “The road from Crickhowell to Dyffryn, at Dyffryn, is currently closed due to a landslide.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”