A joint operation between the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and the Maritime Coastguard all came to the assistance of a man who had injured himself while climbing Corn Du in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

While waiting for help from rescue teams, members of the public came across him and apparently helped him “with shelter and warm clothing” before crews came to his aid.

The two mountain rescue teams were called out to the scene initially and managed to locate the man who they found had “obvious” injuries.

A spokesperson for the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said: “The team were alerted to call to an injured walker on Corn Du. Team members along with Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team made way to the casualty who was assessed and treated for an obvious ankle fracture and dislocation and was also very cold.”

The call ended up being a lengthy process due to the slippery conditions of the slope and the severity of the man’s injuries.

A spokesperson for the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team added: “The gentleman had slipped and sustained a very painful ankle injury, on arrival we determined an obvious ankle fracture and dislocation.

“With the seriousness of the injury and temperatures significantly dropping, we had concern for him developing hypothermia and we’re grateful to Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue Helicopter #936Caernarfon who assisted with his evacuation to hospital.”

Both teams wished the gentleman “a full and speedy recovery”.