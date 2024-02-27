The meeting on February 22, chaired by the Association of British Credit Unions (ABCUL) to 'guarantee transparency and compliance', allowed members to interact with the board from their homes.

Changes discussed included the appointment of new volunteers to the GCU executive board and committees, all prepared to steer the Credit Union through the next financial year.

The staff and the volunteers form a unified team focused on enhancing the financial wellbeing of all GCU members.

Canon Brian Pippen, chairman of the board of directors, was enthusiastic about the future and was honoured to be re-elected and expressed his excitement about the new volunteer directors and committee members.

He praised the passion and unity demonstrated by staff and volunteers committed to taking GCU to new levels.

Presently, GCU - which has offices in Pontypool and Chepstow plus outreach branches in Cwmbran and Abergavenny - has more than 4,000 active members.