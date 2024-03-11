As one of the most popular takeaways among many people in the UK, we thought it was about time we took a look at the top five Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Gwent, according to your reviews on TripAdvisor.

New World Cantonese Restaurant

New World Cantonese Restaurant has been rated one of the best Chinese restaurants or takeaways in Gwent (Image: Google)

The only restaurant on our list, they have a TripAdvisor review rating of four stars, they offer a variety of Chinese and Asian cuisine including vegetarian and vegan options, which has been lauded by one reviewer. Popular descriptions are "fantastic", "lush" and "amazing". One review even describes it as "a little gem". This restaurant can be found at 14 Cardiff Road, Newport NP20 2ED.

Oakfield Cantonese

Oakfield Cantonese in Cwmbran has been highly-rated on Trip Advisor (Image: Google)

The sole entrant on our list from Cwmbran, this takeaway has a rating of four stars and is the number one Chinese in Cwmbran, beating out seven others. Offering Chinese and fast food meals for both lunch and dinner, including a vegetarian friendly menu, people have described this place's food as "delicious" and "proper tasty" among others. They are located at 3 Croeswen, Cwmbran NP44 3DS.

Dragon Palace

Dragon Palace in Newport is one of the highest rated Chinese takeaways in Gwent (Image: Google)Boasting an excellent review rating of four stars from 28 reviews, this takeaway in the heart of Newport offers both Chinese and Asian cuisine in the forms of dinner, after-hours meals and drinks. Highlights from the reviews include the "fantastic food" and service, with numerous customers impressed. They are found 472 Chepstow Road, Newport NP19 9DG.

Hsiang Yang Flower

Hsiang Yang Flower is one of the top rated Chinese takeaways in Gwent (Image: Google)This place offers mainly a takeaway service with evening meals, and boasts an average rating of four and a half stars from 23 reviews. Customers have described the food and service as "top class", "the best" and "simply delicious" among others. One reviewer even mentions they have been ordering from here for 35 years and have always been delighted. They can be found at 13 Windsor Road Griffithstown, Pontypool NP4 5HY.

Wai Wai

Wai Wai in Newport has been rated as one of the best Chinese in Gwent (Image: Google)With an average rating of four stars from 29 reviews, this restaurant is clearly a favourite among many who enjoy a speedy meal with the best Chinese flavours. One review even dubs this "the best Chinese in Newport". According to the reviews, they serve lunch and dinner, and supply a vegetarian menu. Many reviews describe Wai Wai as "highly recommended". The restaurant is found at 203 Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3BP.