'A Taste of Maindee' recipe book launched on Monday, February 26, 2024, at LLyfrgell Maindee Library, in a bid to "represent the community".

Nazia Akhtar, one of the creative leads and editors of the project, said: "It's been crazy. There were times of tears and times of joy. It was a whirlwind and a rollercoaster."

The launch event of the recipe book took place at Llyfrgell Maindee Library saw people from the Maindee community coming together to share their love of food. (Image: Newsquest)

Mrs Akhtar said her aim for the book was to show the power of community "through people's stories, through the poetry, through the artwork and show everybody 'look, this is the space that we have in Maindee and we all have different stories and food to share."

Kathy Barclay, the other creative lead and editor who spearheaded the project with Greening Maindee, said the artwork and the prints were done by children at Maindee Primary School.

Ms Barclay said: "The prints between the pages were done at workshops within the school. Naz is an artist as well.

Creative leads and editors of the 'A Taste of Maindee' recipe book, Kathy Barclay and Nazia Akhtar at the Maindee Library. (Image: Newsquest)

"Then we got hold of the case studies and we tried to pick a range of people from so many within our community."

There are more than 42 languages spoken in the Maindee area according to the recipe book, highlighting the sheer diversity within the community.

Mrs Akhtar added: "The best part is representing the community here and I think that's really important, especially with things that are happening, we need to understand one another.

Sprout curry and dim sum are just a few of the recipes included in the recipe book. (Image: Newsquest)

Mrs Akhtar, along with Ms Barclay, began working on the project in August 2023 together with Greening Maindee, an organisation which aims to "transform neglected spaces into safe and attractive areas for people to enjoy".

The book launch saw many locals, creators, contributors, and politicians come together to share recipes and conversations while bringing their love for food and cooking together.

Francesca Keirle, owner of Geshmak and former Masterchef contestant, held a live demonstration with limited resources to show how hummus can be made from scratch and transformed into a colourful platter using pesto, beetroot and spices like turmeric.

Hummus by Francesca Keirle, owner of Geshmak and previous Masterchef contestant. (Image: Newsquest)

The project was funded by the Welsh government and Heritage Lottery under the "Our Maindee, Heritage, People, Place" project.

John Griffiths MS attended the event, and added: "Food can often be a great way of bringing different individuals and communities together - and that has been evident at the "A Taste of Maindee" book launch.

"This project is a fantastic celebration of everything which is great about the area - and I want to congratulate everyone at Greening Maindee, particularly Nazia and Kathy on pulling this all together.

Children illustrated at St Mary's Community Garden, together with Greening Maindee. (Image: Newsquest)

"They have achieved this in a way which is engaging, creative and fun."

In partnership with local organisations such as Maindee Unlimited, Maindee Primary School and Community House, and featuring recipes like Cairo Corner's falafels, caramel fudgy brownies and Middle Eastern lahmacun.

The recipe book comes complete with an intro into the project and kitchen conversions. (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Barclay pointed out that the initiative has spurred other communities to want to do a similar project and said: "I hear other community groups are keen to follow our lead so there may be a whole shelf in the library one day of local recipe books containing people's stories."

The recipe book is available to buy at the Maindee Library for £10, and funds raised will go back into the Greening Maindee gardening project.