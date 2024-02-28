The new £1.65 million pitch at Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw in Pontypool will transform sports facilities at the school in Pontypool and will also be available for hire by local football and rugby clubs.

The project was approved by Torfaen County Borough Council in September last year.

It is one of three new 3G pitches planned in the borough, with work due to start on the Llantarnam and Abersychan sites in the summer.

On Wednesday, February 21, council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt, deputy leader Cllr Richard Clark joined staff, pupils and sports stars to celebrate the start of the project.

Cllr Hunt said: "This new all-weather floodlit facility will be a fantastic asset for the whole community.

“As a volunteer football coach myself, I know our grass pitches are frequently cancelled due to the weather so a new 3G pitch will give the school and community greater access to play all year round seven days a week and during evenings in all weathers.”

Luca Hoole, who used to go to the school and now plays for Bristol Rovers, said: "This 3G pitch will be excellent for the pupils. The school has changed a lot since I came here between 2013 and 2018 and this will only be a good thing for pupils."

Caris Morgan, who plays netball with the Welsh Feathers, added: "This new facility will give the children limitless access to a 3G pitch all year round. I wish I'd had access to a facility like this when I was here."

Former head of PE Sioned Roberts, who was the first person to ask for an all-weather pitch at the school, said: "We first asked for this 35 years ago, so it feels like a dream come true.

"It will create opportunities not just for the pupils at the school but also the local community."

Deputy headteacher Gareth Jones added: "This development marks a significant milestone in the school's commitment to providing exceptional sporting facilities for its students.

"Moreover, the construction of the 3G pitch will extend its benefits beyond the school gates, offering a valuable resource for the wider local community and sports clubs. Additionally, the 3G pitch could serve as a venue for community events, tournaments, and outreach programs, bringing together individuals of all ages and backgrounds."

Ysgol Gymraeg Gwynllyw could hold a nominee for a School and Education Award 2024 (Image: Newsquest)

Work on the 3G pitch is being carried out by McArdle Sport Tech and is due to be completed by September this year.

It will include floodlights, disabled access, new fencing and a spectator path.

It has been funded by the Welsh Government's Cymraeg 2050 initiative which aims to support one million people to speak Welsh.

The South Wales Argus School and Education Awards 2024 are now open for nominations, and if you think someone at this school or any other school in Gwent and the surrounding areas could win an award, you can check out further details and nominate them here.