A TAKEAWAY boss was sentenced to community service and ordered to pay nearly £4,000 after admitting a number of health and safety failings at his business.
Mohamed Adil, who owns Curry Kitchen on Edlogan Square in the Croesyceiliog area of Cwmbran, admitted seven offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
They include failures to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of employees in terms of a dangerous gas appliance and that the staff toilets “were not clean, did not have adequate ventilation, did not have running hot and cold or warm water, soap, or suitable means of drying”.
The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 breaches occurred between November 16, 2022 and February 1, 2023.
MORE NEWS: Shop owner jailed for selling counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco
Adil, 32, of Highfield Road, Bassaleg, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He will have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant must pay £3,665.09 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Torfaen council prosecuted the case.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel