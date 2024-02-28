Mohamed Adil, who owns Curry Kitchen on Edlogan Square in the Croesyceiliog area of Cwmbran, admitted seven offences at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

They include failures to ensure the health, safety and welfare at work of employees in terms of a dangerous gas appliance and that the staff toilets “were not clean, did not have adequate ventilation, did not have running hot and cold or warm water, soap, or suitable means of drying”.

The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 breaches occurred between November 16, 2022 and February 1, 2023.

Adil, 32, of Highfield Road, Bassaleg, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He will have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £3,665.09 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Torfaen council prosecuted the case.