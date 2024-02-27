Luther Ryan is starting a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to stealing Ted Baker goods and candles worth £136 from Boots in Newport city centre on February 22.

He also admitted the theft of Ted Baker gift sets valued at £78.15 from Boots at the St David’s Centre in Cardiff on January 29.

Ryan, 33, of Oswald Road, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks.

The city’s magistrates' court heard he is “a professional criminal” and the thefts took place when he was “on licence for similar offences”.

The defendant must also pay £78.15 compensation.