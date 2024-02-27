Live

Pant Road, Newbridge, reopened after Gwent Police incident

By Sam Portillo

  • Pant Road in Newbridge has been reopened between Celynen Roundabout and Crumlin lights after a police incident. Gwent Police urged motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes. We have asked the force for further details.

