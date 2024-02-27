Live

Live: M4 crash between Magor and Rogiet causes congestion

Gwent Police
Traffic Wales
Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
By Sam Portillo

  • Police are at the scene of a collision on the M4 eastbound between J23A Magor and J23 Rogiet.
  • Congestion is in the area.
  • Motorists have been asked to proceed with caution.

