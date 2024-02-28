JOJO ARTHUR, aged 25, of Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on July 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN CORNWELL, 40, of Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

KARL BRIDGE, 36, of Munnings Drive, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on July, 21, 2023.

LEANNE KIRTSY BALDWIN, 32, of Green Meadow, Tredegar, must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Letchworth Road, Ebbw Vale on July, 21, 2023.

MATTHEW JEFFERYS, 55, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on B4246 Varteg, Abersychan, Pontypool on July, 20, 2023.

NIKKI BARNEY, 40, of Clos Pen Y Cae, Ebbw Vale must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 22, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

OLIVER MATTHEW FRANCIS, 20, of Croesonen Parc, Abergavenny must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on July 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KATIE MORGAN, 43, of Stryd Camlas, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE BAYLEY, 53, of Prospect Place, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva on July 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEWIS GARETH BESSELL, 32, of Poplar Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way on July 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT JOHN DAVIES, 44, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on July 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANNETTE SAUNDERS, 42, of Cwrt Dowlais, Ty Coch, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on July 22, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE AUSTIN BONELLA, 47, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on July 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILIP RUSCOMBE JONES, 36, of Bryngwyn, Monmouthshire must pay £414 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on July 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.