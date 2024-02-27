Gwent Police received a report of a collision on Pant Road at around 5am.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Pant Road, Newbridge, at around 5am on Tuesday, February 27.

“Officers attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The collision involved two cars.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 37-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment.”