Mitchell Dyke struck her while she was on her mobile phone to a friend she had called asking her to tell the defendant to leave.

The woman’s glasses were sent flying and she was taken to hospital following the shocking attack in Caerphilly, Newport Crown Court was told.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said: “She was punched to the left side of her face.

“When she came round, she was covered in blood and a neighbour helped her phone a taxi to take her to hospital in Ystrad Mynach.

“She had swelling to her eye socket, bruising to her left ear, a broken nose and the left side of her jaw was tender to touch.”

Mr Gobir read out the victim’s impact statement in which she said: “The incident has left me feeling awful and I haven’t slept since.

“I do believe he will me kill me if he’s released from custody.

“I’m terrified for my own safety.”

Dyke, aged 27, of Howard Drive, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence took place on May 21 last year.

After his arrest, the defendant claimed an argument had broken out when he refused to go to bed with the complainant when he just wanted to watch TV.

Jeffrey Jones said in mitigation: “There is mention of remorse in his pre-sentence report and he says she had collected him in a taxi.”

He added that the defendant had endured “a fractured childhood” and that a former employer had provided a reference outlining his “good work ethic”.

Judge Eugene Egan told Dyke: “You assaulted her in her own home when she was on her phone to a friend.

“That single punch must have been a fairly ferocious one.

“She is clearly frightened of you and there must be an upward adjustment in sentence due to the fact that this is a domestic violence case.”

Dyke was jailed for 46 weeks and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his former partner.

He was sentenced to a separate prison sentence of 18 weeks for an affray committed in Caerphilly in September 2022.

The sentences will run consecutively meaning that Dyke was jailed for 64 weeks in total.