Gwent Police attended the collision between a car and motorbike on the junction of Henllys Way and Teynes at around 6.30pm, Tuesday, February 20.

Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

One week on, the motorbike rider, an 18-year-old man, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The force’s investigation into the nature of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with dascham footage from Henllys Way and Teynes between 6pm and 6.30pm is encouraged to contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400059159.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the junction of Henllys Way and Teynes, Cwmbran, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 20 February.

“Officers were called following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

“Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The rider of the motorbike, an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Henllys Way or Teynes, between 6pm and 6.30pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400059159 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”