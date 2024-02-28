The group will be performing in Newbridge at the Memo on December 14.

Known for their strong vocals, their set will include a range of songs from a back catalogue spanning more than 20 years.

Craig from Only Men Aloud commented, "After five years, we’re finally back on tour and we can’t wait to sing to all of our friends and fans – it’s been too long!

"We've really missed touring and can't wait to get on the road and perform for you all once again. "Christmas has always been a really special time for us and we're excited to sing our Christmas songs to you, and start off your festivities."

Tickets will be available from March 1st at Seetickets.

Formed in 2000 to rejuvenate the Welsh Male Choir tradition, the group won BBC One’s Last Choir Standing in 2008, leading to a record deal with Universal Records.