- Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Belmont Hill. The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel