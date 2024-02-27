Live

Police close Belmont Hill, Caerleon, after crash

Gwent Police
Traffic
Caerleon
By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Belmont Hill. The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

