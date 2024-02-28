As of February 27, 37 Welsh items, including traditional beef, lamb, and Anglesey Sea Salt will also get similar safeguards.

This has come as a result of the UK and Japan finalising protective measures for British food and drinks, providing Welsh businesses assurance for their exports.

These protective measures also extend to Welsh Laverbread and Welsh wine.

Greg Hands, trade policy minister, said: "The UK’s excellent selection of unique, high-quality products are highly sought after around the world.

"Consumers in Japan can now be assured that they are enjoying the authentic taste of great British food and drink."

Welsh secretary David TC Davies added: "We are lucky to have a hugely successful food and drink sector in Wales producing wonderful goods that are unique to our nation. "I'm delighted that Welsh exporters can now export to Japan, knowing that their products are protected. "For consumers, the agreement means that they can be confident that they are getting high quality, authentic produce from Wales."