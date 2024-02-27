A 15-YEAR-OLD boy accused of trying to murder a girl at a railway station in an alleged stabbing has appeared at Newport Crown Court.
The defendant is accused of seriously assaulting the complainant at Cadoxton railway station in Barry on the evening of Saturday, January 27.
He has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice.
The youth did not enter any pleas but a provisional trial date was listed for July 1 with a time estimate of five days.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is due back in court on April 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The defendant from Cardiff was remanded into youth custody following the hearing in front of Judge Daniel Williams.
