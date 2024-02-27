The defendant is accused of seriously assaulting the complainant at Cadoxton railway station in Barry on the evening of Saturday, January 27.

He has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice.

The youth did not enter any pleas but a provisional trial date was listed for July 1 with a time estimate of five days.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is due back in court on April 12 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The defendant from Cardiff was remanded into youth custody following the hearing in front of Judge Daniel Williams.