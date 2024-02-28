The agreement - brokered through Creative Wales - will support the production of at least four popular television dramas in Wales up to March 2027.

The company - behind hits including Doctor Who and His Dark Materials - aims to ensure the continuance of Wales’ flourishing screen industry and provide long-term security for associated crews and supply firms.

Bad Wolf has committed to a minimum £60m Welsh spend over the four years, anticipated to return an impressive 15:1.

The company has also pledged to prioritise Welsh talent, supporting 42 paid trainee placements on high-end productions.

Deputy minister, Dawn Bowden said: "This four-year deal is excellent news for the creative sector in Wales. The high numbers of Welsh crew and supply chain companies working on the productions will secure invaluable production credits which will only strengthen Wales' reputation as a first-class filming location with talented and skilled crew able to service high-end production."

Jane Tranter, CEO of Bad Wolf added: "The continued support from Welsh Government to the creative industries in Wales has been invaluable to the growth of TV production here."

The trainee placements will also see a Criw Cymru apprentice on each production and 25 work shadowing placements.