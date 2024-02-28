Rebecca Jennings, 29, pleaded guilty to injuring Brian Woodley on the A4046 in Ebbw Vale on his 60th birthday on Wednesday, December 8, 2022.

Mr Woodley, better known as Bert, had booked the day off work and was riding his motorbike at around midday on his way to visit his brother Frank when he was hit by the defendant who was driving a silver Vauxhall car on Park Road.

The route was closed for hours as police crash investigators gathered evidence.

Rory O'Connor, Mr Woodley's next-door neighbour in Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, raised nearly £4,000 with a GoFundMe page to help pay his bills while he was being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

MORE NEWS: Baseball bat, golf club and metal bar used during street brawl

“He was airlifted to hospital and has had his lower right leg amputated and metal plates supporting his broken ribs,” Mr O'Connor said at the time.

Brian 'Bert' Woodley

“Bert is extremely well-loved throughout the village of Waunlwyd by all of its residents.

“He has gone out of his way and given so much of his time to help anyone in the area and has a heart of gold.”

Mr O’Connor added: “He is from Kent originally and we have all adopted him as one of our own.

"Whilst he is in hospital his household bills and rent are going to continue to accumulate.

“I want to raise as much as possible for our much-loved friend Bert.

“He didn't deserve what happened to him and he should not have to worry about his bills when he is still going through both physical and mental trauma in hospital."

Jennings, of Colbourne Close, Sirhowy, Tredegar was granted bail by Judge Paul Hopkins KC after she appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on March 28.