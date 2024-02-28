The family-friendly event will be held from 10am-4pm on Saturday, March 9 at the historic St Mary's Priory and Tithe Barn and entry will be free for all attendees.

The fair will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet a range of growers and producers from the surrounding areas.

Shoppers will be treated to seasonal staples and the opportunity to sign up for innovative box schemes.

25 food exhibitors and street food vendors will be present, among them Sugarloaf Catering, Queen Bee Honey Co, and Black Welsh Lamb.

The Spring Food Fair is also set to include live music, engaging talks, and activities for children.

Liz Knight of Forage Fine Foods will share her insights on seasonal foraging while storyteller Marcus Pibworth will entertain with his 'Springtime Stories'. Craft sessions under the direction of Lauren Youngs will entertain the younger visitors.

The food fair is a collaboration between Abergavenny Food Festival and Monmouthshire County Council and is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Food Resilience Programme.

The organisers hope the event will foster a robust and sustainable local food system.