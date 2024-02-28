The Welsh Government has given financial support to several Gwent businesses as part of an initiative to spur innovation, growth, and climate change solutions.
More than £5.9m was distributed to more than fifty projects across Wales through the SMART Capital Equipment Fund and the Circular Economy Fund for Business.
Gwent recipients include I.Q. Endoscopes Limited and Microchip Technology Caldicot Ltd from Monmouthshire, Apex Additive Technologies, JC Moulding Ltd, Envirowales Ltd, NMC (UK) Ltd and Pulse Plastics Limited in Blaenau Gwent, Gochemic Ltd in Torfaen and Newport's Tradebe Gwent Ltd.
Economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: "Innovation is the tool that has the potential to enrich our education, our economy, our health and wellbeing, and our environment. "As I recently set out in my priorities for a stronger economy, I want to bolster Wales's innovation and digital capabilities including in new and rapidly evolving technologies.
"We want to create and nurture a vibrant innovation culture for a stronger, fairer, greener Wales so I’m glad we have been able to support these projects, which I believe will drive transformational change."
The funding is part of a broader cross-government effort to transition Wales to a circular, net zero carbon economy.
