The event took place on Tuesday, February 20, hosted by MS Dr Altaf Hussain, where thirteen Senedd members came together including MS Jane Hutt (Minister for social justice) and Newport-local MS Natasha Asghar to call for peace.

Abdul Quddus Arif, the president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK (AMYA) which held the event, said: “Irrespective of differences of background, I believe that on the basis of humanity, we are all joined together, and should therefore be united.

Members of the AMYA (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK) together with MS Jane Hutt, MS Dr Altaf Hussain and AMYA president Abdul Quddus Arif. (Image: AMYA UK)

“All people and all organisations, must collectively endeavour to uphold human values, and strive to make the world in which we live, a better and far more harmonious place.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK (AMYA) is one of the largest and oldest Muslim youth organisations in the UK and has held 'Voices for Peace' events across the UK including one held in November 2023 attended by Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK.

MS Dr Altaf Hussain, added: “Let us not be mistaken, silence is not naturality in the face of atrocity, silence is complicity.

MS Jane Hutt, Minister for social justice, giving a speech at the Voices for Peace event at the Senedd. (Image: AMYA UK)

“Today we break that silence, we raise our voices, not in anger but in solidarity demanding an end to brutal killing to the senseless suffering.

“We demand accountability for those who fuel the flames of hatred or profit from the tears of others.

“We demand a genuine commitment to dialog to understanding, to building bridges instead of walls. We demand a commitment to justice, not one skewed by power or prejudice…"

MS Dr Altaf Hussain giving a speech at the Voices for Peace event at the Senedd. (Image: AMYA UK)

“Let us demand peace, not just for Gaza but for every corner of this world where conflicts rage. Let us build a world where borders fade, where differences are celebrated, where unity triumphs over division,” added MS Dr Altaf Hussain.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, said: "I was pleased to attend the Voice for Peace event in the Senedd. It was a positive gathering that reminded us of our common humanity and compassion – so absent in the actions and words of many world leaders - that exists in everyday people."

“What we have seen in Gaza has been horrific, disturbing and very worrying. It is imperative that all pressure is brought to bear to bring an end to this bloody conflict before more innocent lives are lost and before it becomes the touchpaper for a wider and deadlier conflict in the Middle East."

Plaid Cymru MS Peredur Owen Griffiths at a rally holding a sign that says Cadoediad Nawr (Ceasefire Now). (Image: Office of Peredur Owen Griffiths)

The Plaid Cymru MS also added: “If people keep up the pressure through peaceful rallies, through events such as this and by urging their local representatives to support a ceasefire and a lasting peace in Gaza then we cannot be ignored forever.”