South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell has asked Caerphilly Council to step up efforts on the issue after it was revealed that the county had the third highest number of enquiries to RSPCA Cymru into dog breeding in 2022 behind Carmarthenshire and Cardiff.

Ms Jewell said: "I'd like to congratulate Carmarthenshire County Council for the work that they've done on this issue.

"They announced a review of the breeding of illegal dogs in the area by the council cabinet, and I understand that they are the first local authority in Wales to do this, so all praise is due to them."

Rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said: "I think it is really important that every local authority has the opportunity to undertake the inspections at dog breeding premises."

RSPCA Cymru's senior public affairs manager, Billie-Jade Thomas, said: "We encourage all of Wales' councils to follow in the footsteps of Carmarthenshire, and tackle the welfare issues associated with unlicensed breeding."