Steven Fitzgerald, 68, from Newport pleaded not guilty to threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The prosecution alleges three incidents took place between October 30 and November 6 last year.

Fitzgerald, of Golden Mile View, is due to stand trial on April 17.

The case is expected to last two to three days.

The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge Simon Mills at Cardiff Crown Court.