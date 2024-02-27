The long-haired white terrier-type - who has been named Juno - was found with "severely matted and filthy" fur on Sunday, February 18.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben collected the dog from a local vet who found her in Fochriw, Caerphilly.

Mr Hogben said: "The poor dog was in a real state.

A photo of Juno the white terrier after being abandoned and found by the RSPCA, with matted and urine-soaked fur. (Image: RSPCA)

"We believe she’d either been kept in poor conditions without the proper care required for a long-haired dog like her, or she’d been abandoned sometime earlier and had got into quite a state while out fending for herself.”

Juno is believed to be around four or five years old.

Mr Hogben said Juno's coat was "seriously matted" and had to be clipped off as it was "a tangle of knots and matts, as well as filthy and urine stained".

The RSPCA official also added that Juno "was very underweight beneath her mass of coat", indicating the length of time she had been neglected.

Juno being held up after being rescued. (Image: RSPCA)

Juno, is now in the care of the staff at the RSPCA brand in Swansea.

The charity is asking the public for help in finding out where she may have come from and more information about her.

Anyone that recognises the dog or has more information should contact the charity’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

In 2023, the RSPCA Wales received reports of more than 1,547 abandoned animals.

Anyone struggling with the costs of taking care of their pet can find money-saving advice on the RSPCA’s Cost of Living Hub.