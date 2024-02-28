Cwmbran Community Council is running two health and well-being sessions in the town over eight weeks.

One is for families to enjoy sport and fun games, and the other is to encourage mums to be positive role models for their daughters through exercise.

Each week the participants try out different fitness classes at Cwmbran Stadium, including pilates, circuits, and exercise to music.

At the council's events and community projects committee meeting last Tuesday, council officer Stephanie Kopec gave councillors an update.

She said the 20 spaces on the mother and daughter class are fully booked every week.

She added: "We could probably do another session that would be fully booked. I'm literally bombarded with emails from people wishing to attend.

"We want to accommodate everyone, trying to give everyone an opportunity. It's lovely to see the confidence in both mum and daughters. It’s not about keeping fit, it’s fitness around games."

The family club has 25 spaces each week, and numbers have gone from 16 to 19 over the first three weeks so there is capacity for families who want to have fun exercising together.

Ms Kopec added: "Both have been really positive."

Cllr Kebba Manneh, St Dials Ward, said: "It's really worthy of this council to do something like this. I commend it."

Cllr Chris Morgan, Lowlands & Avondale Ward, described the classes as "excellent".

To book a place on either class call 01633 849 070 or email Cwmbrancc@cwmbran.gov.uk