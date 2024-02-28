People seeking a new career are being offered a free leg-up, with a careers fair in Newport next month.
On March 8 at Rodney Parade, the UK Careers Fair is linking job seekers with local companies from 10am till 2pm.
It aims to "bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers" by providing diverse employment opportunities.
The organisers said: "We believe this event will be of significant interest to the residents of Newport".
There will be a number of companies in attendance on the day from a range of employment sectors to allow for attendees to explore the diverse career options in Newport.
