Many of the big banking companies are set to close at least one branch in South Wales.

Barclays: Two branches

Barclays is closing two branches in South Wales in 2024 (Image: Google)

Abergavenny: 57 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, NP7 5AT.

Official closing date: March 1.

Blackwood: 85 High Street, Blackwood, NP12 1ZA.

Official closing date: March 22.

The branches are set to close as part of a a move to shut 80 branches in 2024. The bank revealed on Tuesday, February 20, plans to cut back on £2 billion in costs by 2026.

Barclays previously revealed it cut about 5,000 full-time jobs across the global business over 2023, largely affecting back office and support roles.

It did not specify how many jobs were expected to be affected as part of the new £2 billion cost-cutting drive over the coming years.

It will also be closing the Ystrad Mynach and Tredegar branches in 2025.

Halifax: One branch

Halifax is closing its branch in Holton Road in Barry this year (Image: Google)

Barry: 91 Holton Road, Barry, CF63 4HG.

Official closing date: March 18.

The branch on Holton Road in Barry is one of 47 branches set for closure this year by Halifax.

Lloyds: Two branches

Lloyds is closing two branches in 2024, with Llanwit Major shut in early February (Image: Google)

Llanwit Major: 9 Boverton Road, Llantwit Major, CF61 1XZ.

Official closing date: February 8.

This branch officially closed earlier this month.

Porthcawl: 49 John Street Porthcawl, CF36 3AS.

Official closing date: March 27.

This branch is the second set to close this year in South Wales, and is one of 60 planned Lloyds closures in 2024.

Natwest: One branch

Natwest is closing its Pontypridd branch (Image: Google)

Pontypridd: 1 Taff Street, Pontypridd, CF37 4UU.

Official closing date: February 29.