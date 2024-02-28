Spar Monmouth has a new owner.
Located on Wonastow Road, within a residential area, the Spar has been serving its community with everyday necessities and postal services for several years.
Christie & Co, the business property adviser, announced the sale, which was agreed on over the asking price after attracting a lot of attention and multiple offers.
Shoppers need not worry about the future of the store as it has been bought by a private buyer, who is keen to build on its current successes.
Ashley Clements, senior finance consultant at Christie Finance, said: "It was a pleasure to work with our clients on the purchase of this store, especially with it being their first.
"Ensuring we achieved a competitive funding package was integral to enable this purchase".
Christie & Co's senior business agent, Joe Brayne, handled the sale, wishing the new owners the best and expressing confidence in their ability to continue the store's success.
