ACCORDING TO recent data from the Food Standards Agency, some supermarkets across Wales are classed as dirty, and have received very low hygiene ratings.
However, none of Newport's supermarket giants feature on this list, some of which include big names such as Spar.
The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including supermarkets, pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.
Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website.
Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.
All of Newport's supermarket giants have a food hygiene rating of three, four or five stars.
Here, we break down the ratings of a number of Newport's supermarket giants.
Five stars
Tesco
Tesco Extra
5 - 6 Harlech Retail Park
Cardiff Road
Newport
South Wales
NP20 3BA
Last inspection: 13 December 2022
Tesco Extra
Newport Retail Park
Spytty Road
Newport
South Wales
NP19 4TX
Last inspection: 11 August 2022
Tesco Express
14 Cambrian Road
Newport
South Wales
NP20 4AB
Last inspection: 16 October 2014
Tesco Express
20 Caerleon Road
Newport
South Wales
NP19 7BX
Last inspection: 26 April 2017
Tesco Express
108 Cefn Road
Rogerstone
Newport
South Wales
NP10 9EX
Last inspection: 26 July 2017
Tesco Express
1 - 2 Clytha Park Road
Newport
South Wales
NP20 4NZ
Last inspection: 28 January 2015
Tesco Express
Chepstow Road
Newport
South Wales
NP19 9EZ
Last inspection: 5 August 2015
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's Supermarket
Unit 35
Kingsway Centre
John Frost Square
Newport
NP20 1ED
Last inspection: 15 June 2015
Sainsbury's
Sainsburys
Albany Street
Newport
South Wales
NP20 5NJ
Last inspection: 3 October 2022
Asda
Asda Stores Ltd
Asda
Pencarn Way
Duffryn
Newport
NP10 8XL
Last inspection: 13 March 2023
Asda Stores Ltd
Asda
Lower Dock Street
Newport
South Wales
NP20 2BE
Last inspection: 24 March 2023
Iceland
Iceland
Ground Floor
161 - 163 Commercial Street
Newport
South Wales
NP20 1JQ
Last inspection: 14 February 2018
Iceland
Unit 10
Newport Retail Park
Spytty Road
Newport
NP19 4QQ
Last inspection: 25 January 2018
Aldi
Aldi Stores Limited
Aldi Stores
Nash Road
Newport
South Wales
NP19 4TF
Last inspection: 13 January 2020
Lidl
Lidl
Lidl Foodstore
181 Cardiff Road
Newport
South Wales
NP20 3BP
Last inspection: 22 January 2024
Lidl Uk Gmbh
Lidl
Granville Street
Newport
South Wales
NP20 2AE
Last inspection: 13 March 2019
Spar
Spar
3-4 Birch Grove Shops
Birch Grove
Llanmartin
Newport
NP18 2HW
Last inspection: 28 January 2015
Spar
Boxer Shopping Ltd
Ponthir Road
Newport
South Wales
NP18 3NY
Last inspection: 22 March 2022
Spar
22A Bettws Shopping Centre
Bettws
Newport
South Wales
NP20 7TN
Last inspection: 3 August 2023
Spar
195-197 Cardiff Road
Newport
South Wales
NP20 3BP
Last inspection: 20 December 2013
Four stars
Tesco
Tesco Express
391 Malpas Road
Newport
South Wales
NP20 6WB
Last inspection: 15 March 2019
Spar
Spar
121 Bassaleg Road
Newport
South Wales
NP20 3NA
Last inspection: 22 June 2023
Three stars
Spar
Spar
211 Caerleon Road
Newport
South Wales
NP19 7HA
Awaiting inspection
Aldi
Aldi Stores Limited
Crindau Gateway Regeneration Site
Albany Street
Newport
South Wales
Last inspection: N/A
Spar
Spar
428 Chepstow Road
Newport
South Wales
NP19 8JH
Last inspection: N/A
Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Iceland, Aldi, Lidl and Spar have all been contacted for comment, as have Newport City Council.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel