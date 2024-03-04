However, none of Newport's supermarket giants feature on this list, some of which include big names such as Spar.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including supermarkets, pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website.

Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

All of Newport's supermarket giants have a food hygiene rating of three, four or five stars.

Here, we break down the ratings of a number of Newport's supermarket giants.

Five stars

Tesco

Tesco Extra

5 - 6 Harlech Retail Park

Cardiff Road

Newport

South Wales

NP20 3BA

Last inspection: 13 December 2022

Tesco Extra

Newport Retail Park

Spytty Road

Newport

South Wales

NP19 4TX

Last inspection: 11 August 2022

Tesco Express

14 Cambrian Road

Newport

South Wales

NP20 4AB

Last inspection: 16 October 2014

Tesco Express

20 Caerleon Road

Newport

South Wales

NP19 7BX

Last inspection: 26 April 2017

Tesco Express

108 Cefn Road

Rogerstone

Newport

South Wales

NP10 9EX

Last inspection: 26 July 2017

Tesco Express

1 - 2 Clytha Park Road

Newport

South Wales

NP20 4NZ

Last inspection: 28 January 2015

Tesco Express

Chepstow Road

Newport

South Wales

NP19 9EZ

Last inspection: 5 August 2015

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's Supermarket

Unit 35

Kingsway Centre

John Frost Square

Newport

NP20 1ED

Last inspection: 15 June 2015

Sainsbury's

Sainsburys

Albany Street

Newport

South Wales

NP20 5NJ

Last inspection: 3 October 2022

Asda

Asda Stores Ltd

Asda

Pencarn Way

Duffryn

Newport

NP10 8XL

Last inspection: 13 March 2023

Asda Stores Ltd

Asda

Lower Dock Street

Newport

South Wales

NP20 2BE

Last inspection: 24 March 2023

Iceland

Iceland

Ground Floor

161 - 163 Commercial Street

Newport

South Wales

NP20 1JQ

Last inspection: 14 February 2018

Iceland

Unit 10

Newport Retail Park

Spytty Road

Newport

NP19 4QQ

Last inspection: 25 January 2018

Aldi

Aldi Stores Limited

Aldi Stores

Nash Road

Newport

South Wales

NP19 4TF

Last inspection: 13 January 2020

Lidl

Lidl

Lidl Foodstore

181 Cardiff Road

Newport

South Wales

NP20 3BP

Last inspection: 22 January 2024

Lidl Uk Gmbh

Lidl

Granville Street

Newport

South Wales

NP20 2AE

Last inspection: 13 March 2019

Spar

Spar

3-4 Birch Grove Shops

Birch Grove

Llanmartin

Newport

NP18 2HW

Last inspection: 28 January 2015

Spar

Boxer Shopping Ltd

Ponthir Road

Newport

South Wales

NP18 3NY

Last inspection: 22 March 2022

Spar

22A Bettws Shopping Centre

Bettws

Newport

South Wales

NP20 7TN

Last inspection: 3 August 2023

Spar

195-197 Cardiff Road

Newport

South Wales

NP20 3BP

Last inspection: 20 December 2013

Four stars

Tesco

Tesco Express

391 Malpas Road

Newport

South Wales

NP20 6WB

Last inspection: 15 March 2019

Spar

Spar

121 Bassaleg Road

Newport

South Wales

NP20 3NA

Last inspection: 22 June 2023

Three stars

Spar

Spar

211 Caerleon Road

Newport

South Wales

NP19 7HA

Awaiting inspection

Aldi

Aldi Stores Limited

Crindau Gateway Regeneration Site

Albany Street

Newport

South Wales

Last inspection: N/A

Spar

Spar

428 Chepstow Road

Newport

South Wales

NP19 8JH

Last inspection: N/A

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Iceland, Aldi, Lidl and Spar have all been contacted for comment, as have Newport City Council.