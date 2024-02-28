This is due to a targeted marketing campaign by Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

Known traditionally as the "feast day of Saint David", HCC recognises the cultural significance of the day and has been collaborating with the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HoReCa) sector to make the most of featuring Welsh lamb.

HCC's head of strategic marketing and connections, Laura Pickup, said: "St David's Day is all about getting into the Welsh spirit so when it comes to eating out, consumers want their food choices to reflect this.

"Our teams have been working closely with the pub and restaurant sector to ensure Welsh Lamb has a place at the table this St David's day."