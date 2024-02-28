The alterations would cut short the summer holiday, a move widely opposed by Education Unions, Farming Unions, and has led to the initiation of a petition to halt the changes prior to consultation conclusion.

Ms Jones argues that the government's focus on this issue is an insult, considering other more critical problems currently impacting Welsh education.

She said: "The prioritisation of these plans by the Government is, quite frankly, an insult to all, considering the myriad of more pressing issues facing education in Wales.

"Education unions are against change, farming unions are against change, and tourism operators and faith groups all are too.

"So, I think it's only right that the education minister addresses these concerns, this serious backlash, by dropping these ludicrous plans at a time when education in Wales is in crisis."