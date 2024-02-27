AS IF the Argus wasn't already an absolute bargain, Wednesday's edition features a special 24-page supplement crammed full of pictures of junior football teams from around Gwent.
We asked clubs around Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly to send in pictures of their young sports stars - and they delivered by the bucketload!
There's more than 100 teams pictured, so if a young person in your family has their sights set on soccer stardom, you'll probably see them on our pages.
It's sure to become a collector's item when one - or more - of the youngsters pictured becomes the next Gareth Bale.
So don't forget to pick up your copy - only in tomorrow's Argus.
