Live

Car crashes into lamppost causing M4 slip road to close

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Police have confirmed that a car crashed into a lamp post on the M4 J27 High Cross (eastbound). Highway services are at the scene on the off slip and diversions are in place. Drivers are told to avoid the area and find alternative routes. Road will be reopened when repairs are done.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos