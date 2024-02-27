Live

Police close junction 27 high cross slip road after crash

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A crash has been reported on the M4 junction 27 High Cross (eastbound).
  • Police are at the scene on the off slip and diversions are in place.
  • Drivers are told to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

