- More than 10,000 protesters are expected in Cardiff Bay today as they rally against Welsh Government proposals for farming.
- It may be the largest-ever protest event at the Senedd with possible disruption on roads across south Wales.
- First minister Mark Drakeford and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths issued a joint statement yesterday saying "we want to keep Welsh farmers farming".
