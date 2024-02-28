Live

Live: Thousands of farmers travel to protest in Cardiff Bay

Farming
Senedd
Welsh Government
Politics
Traffic
South Wales
By Sam Portillo

  • More than 10,000 protesters are expected in Cardiff Bay today as they rally against Welsh Government proposals for farming.
  • It may be the largest-ever protest event at the Senedd with possible disruption on roads across south Wales.
  • First minister Mark Drakeford and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths issued a joint statement yesterday saying "we want to keep Welsh farmers farming".

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos