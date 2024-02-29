Liam Collins, 35, from Blaenavon was arrested on the A4042 in Newport on Saturday, February 24, the city’s magistrates' court was told.

The defendant, of Capel Newydd Avenue, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A3 car with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also admitted driving while disqualified.

Collins also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance in a Ford Focus on the A4043 Pontypool just before Christmas on December 15 last year.

He “has a flagrant disregard for court orders,” the hearing was told.

Collins was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for three years.

The defendant was ordered to pay £85 costs.